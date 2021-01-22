Check out our game ‘Maiden’ from Resident Evil: Village

Yesterday (21), Capcom launched the DEMO “Maiden” from Resident Evil: Village exclusively for PlayStation 5, the demonstration is not great but it will leave fans excited for what lies ahead. Want to know more? Check out our full pure gameplay in 4K in the video below, after the first run, we ran the gameplay again with comments from Ruan and Vini.

Remembering that Resident Evil: Village will be released on May 7, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and for the Xbox Series family. And that in the future we will have a new DEMO available for all platforms for which the game will be released.