Check out Cyberpunk 2077 specs on Ultra and Ray Tracing

Today (20), CD Projekt Red finally revealed the requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC with Ray Tracing, check out the following:
Minimal Ray Tracing
Resolution: 1080p (Full HD)
GFX configurations: medium RT
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics: RTX 2060
VRAM: 6 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ray Tracing Alto
Resolution: 1440p (2K)
GFX Settings: Ray Tracing Medium
Operating System: Windows 10 64 bits
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics: RTX 3070
VRAM: 8 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ray Tracing Ultra
Resolution: 2160p (4K)
GFX Settings: Ray Tracing Ultra
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB
Graphics: RTX 3080
VRAM: 10 GB
Storage: 70 GB SSD
In addition, the developer also published a new video showing more of Ray Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077. Check out the following: