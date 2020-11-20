Check out Cyberpunk 2077 specs on Ultra and Ray Tracing

Today (20), CD Projekt Red finally revealed the requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC with Ray Tracing, check out the following:

Minimal Ray Tracing

Resolution: 1080p (Full HD)

GFX configurations: medium RT

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: RTX 2060

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ray Tracing Alto

Resolution: 1440p (2K)

GFX Settings: Ray Tracing Medium

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: RTX 3070

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ray Tracing Ultra

Resolution: 2160p (4K)

GFX Settings: Ray Tracing Ultra

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: RTX 3080

VRAM: 10 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

In addition, the developer also published a new video showing more of Ray Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077. Check out the following:



