Billie Eilish shared a short cover of a deep version of Ben Folds’ song “Still” — watch the video below.

Folds wrote and produced the song in question for the soundtrack to Over The Hedge, a 2006 DreamWorks animated film starring Bruce Willis, Steve Carell, William Shatner and others.

Yesterday (January 3), Eilish posted a 51-second clip on TikTok in which she performs a delicate solo version of “Still” on the piano in a house that seems to be her home.

A twinkling Christmas tree appears against the background of the festive video, and the lyrics of the song are displayed on the screen.

“I have to give the impression that I have all the answers,” Eilish sings tenderly. “You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily/ It’s just a change, it’s just all I know/ It’s just a change, and I’m only changing.”

You can tune in here:

In other news: the new film, which captures Ailish’s live concerts in London last summer, is due to be shown in cinemas for one night only at the end of this month. Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will feature 30 minutes of previously unreleased material with six previously unreleased songs.

Last month, the “Happier Than Ever” singer was joined on stage by Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters in Los Angeles. Bridgers performed her 2017 single “Motion Sickness” with Eilish after Grohl appeared to co-perform the Foos’ favorite song “My Hero”.

Billie Eilish has recently been confirmed as one of the headliners of the Reading festivals & Leeds next year. In August, she will join Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.