Check out all Netflix releases in February 2021

Netflix finally revealed its list of news for February 2021. There are several new films and series that will arrive on the streaming platform soon for the happiness of subscribers.

Among the series launches, it is worth noting the debut of the Brazilian series Cidade Invisível, the historical drama Tribes of Europa and the comedy Amigas Para Semper.

In the film area, For All the Boys: Now and Forever, Malcolm & Marie and Relatos do Mundo draw up the list of news.

Therefore, check below the complete list of news planned by Netflix for February 2021.

Titles and release dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix highlights in February 2021

Series

Invisible City (day 5)

In the first live-action series by director Carlos Saldanha, an environmental policeman finds a strange connection between the death of his wife and the appearance of a dead pink dolphin on a Rio beach. With Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Córes, Fábio Lago and Wesley Guimarães.

Tribes of Europa (day 19)

In 2074, three brothers struggle to change Europe’s destiny after a global catastrophe divides the continent into microstates vying for power.

Friends Forever (day 3)

Pit Stop (15th)

Behind Your Eyes (17th)

Hache (day 5)