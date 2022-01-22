Check Out 5 Altcoins Exploding With Twitter Doping: They’ve Hit the Tops!

The data shows that spikes in Twitter mentions preceded price peaks in three of the five most-discussed altcoin projects last week.

Altcoin prices and Twitter

Cream Finance. CREAM, the native token of Cream Finance, posted the biggest week-to-week tweet volume growth as the conversation around the asset became 543% more comprehensive. The controversy culminated on January 14 with the sharing of 216 tweets referring to CREAM for a price of about $72. In this case, the Twitter trend was clearly instructive, as the price of CREAM increased the tweet volume by another 27% in the two days following.

SwissBorg: The price of SwissBorg Token (CHSB) has remained in a fairly tight range between $0.52 and $0.57 over the past week, with the volume of tweets mentioning SwissBorg increasing by 521% on Jan. It was a successful promotional move that reached 13,000 retweets, but had little impact on the price of the CHSB token.

Decred: On late Jan. 14, the market cap of the coin skyrocketed from $60 to $86 in three and a half hours. Social excitement only started to rise after the price peak and peaked with 110 tweets a day after the price dropped below $70.

ZKSwap: Earlier in the week, ZKSwap’s ZKS token saw a modest price increase from $0.27 to $0.29, with tweet volume peaking on January 12 with 116 posts before the week’s high. While it may not seem huge, this increase marked a 370% increase in tweets compared to the previous week.

FTX Token: FTX Token (FTT) had a strong week in terms of price action, climbing steadily from $36.81 on January 10 to $47.02 on January 16. It hit a record high of 313 tweets on January 14 and the next day. FTT’s solid performance continued even after tweet volume peaked.