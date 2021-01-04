Cheat included in NieR: Automata resets at startup

Modder Lance McDonald shared on his social networks a video presenting the “final secret” of NieR: Automata, discovered after hundreds of hours of exploration and studies over the source code. According to the programmer, the code is a cheat intentionally placed in the game (that is, no bugs, it is something on purpose) and allows you to skip almost the entire game in a matter of seconds.

Launched in 2017, NieR: Automata caught the attention of players by presenting a dense story with multiple endings, where players should finish at least 26 times to have access to the whole lore of the game and discover several easter eggs hidden by the levels. However, just when it was thought that everything about the title had already been found, behold, Lance McDonald arrives to prove that the community is wrong. Check out the video below.

“I found a code in‘ NieR Automata ’that allows you to skip the entire game immediately after defeating the first boss and unlocking the bonus modes. I’ll make a full video soon. It’s not a glitch. It’s code within the game’s engine.”

Right after that, the official profile of the PlatinumGames game confirmed that in fact the cheat is not a glitch derived from a flaw in the game’s engine, but rather a secret purposely placed by devs.



