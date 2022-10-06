Che Jon Hap is in talks to play alongside Kim So Hyun in an upcoming drama based on the webtoon

Chae Jong-hye can play together with Kim So-hyun in a new drama!

Recently, Xportsnews reported that Chae Jon Hep will play the lead role in the new drama “Is it a Coincidence?” (literal title), which is currently in talks to broadcast on tvN.

The upcoming drama is based on the original webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people who find true love and their dreams after reuniting with their first love 10 years later. It has been confirmed that Kim So Hyun will play Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who is afraid of love due to painful memories of her previous relationships.

Jae Jung-hye has received an offer for the role of Kang Hu-yong, whose heart flutters with memories of Hong Joo, and eventually he reunites with her.

In response to these reports, on October 6, Chae Jung Hep’s agency IOK Company shared: “[‘Is it a coincidence?’] is one of the projects for which [Chae Jung-hyep] received an offer.”

After an impressive debut in the “Plate League”, Chae John Hep steadily built his career, appearing in the films “Sisyphus: Myth”, “Nevertheless” and “The Witches’ Diner”. Most recently, he starred in the KBS 2TV sports romantic drama “Love All Play”.

Would you like to see Chae Jong-hye and Kim So-hyun together in a drama?