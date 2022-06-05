Chase Young returned to training: fans are delighted

Chase Young is trying to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Washington Commanders linebacker was at the team’s base earlier this week for voluntary OTA. Although the best defender of 2020 has not set a timetable for returning to football activities, he is encouraged by his progress.

“Everything is going according to plan,” Young told reporters Wednesday, NBC Sports’ Peter Haley reports. “I’m happy where I am and I’m confident in everything I do in the future.”

Training with the team without a leg brace is a small, but still encouraging step towards Young’s recovery. Fans are looking forward to when the 23-year-old football player again wreaks havoc in defense.

After recording 7.5 sacks in his exceptional rookie campaign, Young racked up just 1.5 sacks in nine contests before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament late in the season. Washington’s defense dropped from second in total yards allowed in 2020 to 22nd last season.

Getting a healthy young man is crucial for commanders to rediscover the 2020 elite uniform. The full line-up with him, Montes Sweet, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne is capable of dominating again in 2022.