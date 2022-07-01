Chase Stokes from Outer Banks, model Izzy Metz, seen in New York, packing on a PDA and “really flirty”: details

Summer Love? Chase Stokes is “stoking” rumors of a new romance by going out—and “really flirting”—with Izzy Metz in New York.

“Chase and Izzy went to a party together at The Box. They were seen arriving and leaving together, and then they went to the Marquee and left together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the 29—year-old Outer Banks star and the adventures of the 21-year-old model at the Big Apple on Thursday, July 30. “They went to a party late.”

While The Box was filled with other A-listers, including The Chainsmokers and G-Eazy, the pair seemed to only look at each other.

“They were really flirting — hugging and holding hands,” the insider adds. “They hugged and caressed in the car. They were definitely trying to be restrained.”

The two were photographed together leaving a popular celebrity spot: The “Tell Me Your Secrets” alum wore a black graphic T-shirt and a blue baseball cap backwards, while the Mets wore an LBD with a cutout.

Stokes’ meeting with Metz seems to have dispelled rumors of a romantic reconciliation between him and ex-girlfriend Madeleine Cline.

The former couple, who act out love interests on Outer Banks, first sparked relationship rumors in April 2020, but they didn’t officially confirm their relationship until June of that year. Although they broke up more than a year later, in November 2021, fans hoped that they would get back together… especially when a month later the Maryland native hinted to us about it.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Stokes told us in December 2021 about his relationship with 24—year-old Cline. leave it alone.

Rumors of a reconciliation only intensified in February when Stokes shared his first look at the upcoming 3rd season of Outer Banks. While he, along with his castmates, he and the Boy Erased star held hands in promo images that not only teased a romantic reunion. between their characters, but also in real life.

However, Kline explained to us that the photos were taken on the set of Season 3, apparently refuting any fan theories about her romantic reconciliation with Stokes. “That was the start of filming,” the South Carolina native explained to us in March.

For her part, Cline herself provoked new relationship rumors after attending a wedding with Olivia Jade Giannulli’s ex-boyfriend Jackson Gati in May.

With a report by Diana Cooper