Chase McNary from “The Bachelor” is engaged to Ellie White after 2 years of dating: “It’s always been you”

The bachelor is no longer the same! After two years of dating, Chase McNary and his girlfriend Ellie White are officially engaged.

“It’s always been you,” the 33—year-old Bachelor graduate wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 2, sharing several photos from the couple’s proposal on the mountainside.

McNary, who announced his romance with White in May 2020, knelt in Breckenridge, Colorado, next to a picnic spot decorated with candles, lanterns and decorated with the letter “M” in his last name. The couple also celebrated their upcoming wedding with a bottle of champagne.

“Remove me from the list 🤍 Forever his 🤍,” the Haut Bas designer wrote on her Instagram on Saturday.

As the duo celebrated their engagement, several stars of the reality show “Exes on the Beach” joined them, offering messages of support.

“Congratulations to everyone!!! But honestly, she knew it was going to happen,” Wells Adams, who competed alongside the Colorado native in the 12th season of the ABC dating series, wrote in an Instagram comment. “I mean, it’s a hat that says, ‘I’m getting a fat diamond today,’ if I’ve ever seen it. 😍😍”

The 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender, engaged to actress Sarah Hyland, was just one of McNary’s “Bachelor Nation” pals who congratulated the happy couple. Becca Tilly, Amanda Stanton, Robert Graham, Chris Soules and Luke Pell also sent their best wishes.

“Congratulations, guys, see you in Scottsdale,” Pell, who also appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette, replied on Saturday.

The graduate of the series “Challenge: War of the Worlds” became famous as one of the fans of Jojo Fletcher during her tenure as head of the franchise in 2016. Although McNary placed third behind her future husband Jordan Rogers and Robbie Hayes, he continued his quest alone with participation in “Ex on the Beach” and the 6th season of BiP.

“[I’m looking for] someone who is adaptable, funny, attractive, reserved, not jealous, and also beautiful and athletic,” the bar owner previously told Us Weekly in September 2019. It’s kind of a dirty pool to play in, so I’ve always been aware of that. So right now I don’t know if Bachelor Nation is the [dating] pool I’m pulling from.”

After failing to strike up long-term affairs on camera, he eventually contacted White before making his Instagram debut in May 2020.

“I have a secret and I want to share it with all of you… something that this girl [here] taught me and maybe doesn’t even know about it,” he wrote via the social media platform in July of the same year. “I’ve finally cracked the code of the best relationship I’ve ever had… And that’s one five-letter word… TRUST.”

He added: “I’ve never trusted anyone the way I trust @elliefwhite. Moreover, I have never trusted myself to someone the way I trust myself to her. It may seem simple, but find someone with whom you can experience true trust. Only then will everything else fall into place!”

The duo’s romance continued to heat up when they bought their first home together at the end of last year.

“Our own piece of heaven! “,” McNary wrote on Instagram in September 2021 about their home in Phoenix, Arizona. “Can’t wait to rock this new chapter with you and this new hairstyle @elliefwhite. Maybe we’ll paint the house to match those beautiful eyes.”