Chase Claypool reveals his Place among Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool had a fairly successful second season with the team, reaching new heights in key statistics.

But while not all of his performances have been better (perhaps partly due to a few missed games), Claypool believes he has improved significantly in his second year. Appearing on the “I’m an Athlete” program, Claypool stated that he sees himself in the top three hosts in the NFL.

“I mean, I was a better player in my sophomore year than I was in my freshman year,” Claypool said. “The plays just didn’t work out, right? I just didn’t like some of the plays. I didn’t make some plays that I needed to make. But as a footballer who understands the game, knows what to do, knows where to be, I was better. So this year I will be better.

“And, as you said, realizing that I’m not normal — I feel it when I’m on the field. I know for a fact that I’m not like the rest of the NFL guys. I know that I am one of the top five recipients. I know I’m in the top three receivers.”

Chase Claypool is certainly a rising receiver in the NFL. But maybe he’s exaggerating by calling himself one of the NFL’s top three receivers.

To begin with, Claypool isn’t even the best receiver on his team. Last season, he finished fourth in receptions, second in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

The only major category in which Claypool was the Steelers’ leader was yards per catch with an impressive 14.6.

But perhaps Claypool will silence all doubters in 2022.