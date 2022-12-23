Chase Chrisley Finally Talks About The “Terrible Situation” With The Prison Sentences of Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley

Things were not going well for the famous family, which was once known for its reality show in the USA, “Chrisley knows Best”. Last year, the head of the family and his wife Todd and Julie Chrisley were accused of a number of financial crimes, such as tax evasion and bank fraud, appeared in court, were found guilty and only at the end of November were sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison, probation and the need to pay a huge fine of millions. We heard from their daughter Savannah after their sentencing, but now her older brother Chase Chrisley has finally spoken about the “terrible situation” with their parents.

What did Chase Chrisley say about the Todd and Julie Chrisley situation?

Savannah Chrisley, who launched her podcast Unlocked(opens in new tab) in early October after her parents were found guilty, recently met with her older brother Chase to talk about some of the things that are happening to their family. Noting that fans almost all in the family know how they’re doing (both Todd and Julie say their marriage is very strong now), she wondered aloud about the fact that Chase didn’t really speak out about it. his problems, and he said:

I don’t owe the public an explanation. I don’t need to explain to anyone how I feel, except for the people I care about and love. Obviously, what we’ve been through is hell. This is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try to find the good, even in the darkest times.

In early June, three weeks after the start of the trial in Atlanta, both parents were found guilty by the jury responsible for deciding their case. Although they are currently in the process of appealing the decision (which Chrisley’s lawyer is “optimistic” about), they have been found guilty of all the charges brought against them, and they will need to get rid of a large amount of their generous estate in order to pay $17.2 million in compensation. But, even with the family’s very public lifestyle, Chase clearly didn’t feel a real need to discuss how he was coping with everything, unless it was about his real family. He continued:

I feel like everything we’ve been through has made me appreciate things that I didn’t appreciate so much in the past. It made me think a lot and just figure out who I am now as a man and who I want to be in 10 years, and then in 10 years and in another 10 years.

Right now, Chase said he’s stopped thinking about what everyone else might be saying about him or his family members and is just concentrating on “making sure I’m okay” so he can be around his new fiancee. Emmy Medders, his parents, brothers and sisters.