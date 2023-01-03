Chase Atlantic have confirmed a new venue for their upcoming London residency after the closure of Brixton Academy.

The Australian band was supposed to play three sold-out concerts at the iconic London hall, starting on January 11 and lasting until January 13.

However, after the closure of Brixton Academy after a crowd crush in the hall, as a result of which two people were killed and another is still in critical condition, Chase Atlantic were forced to postpone their performances.

In a statement, Chase Atlantic wrote: “First of all, sorry for the radio silence. As many of you already know, due to the events at the O2 Academy Brixton a couple of weeks ago, our shows can no longer take place in this place. We worked with our team throughout the holidays trying to find a solution — this included rescheduling to later dates or combining all three shows into one at a larger venue.”

“We know that some of you have booked flights and hotels to come and see us, so we have tried to bring everything as close as possible to what was originally planned,” the group continued, before saying that people will be affected in different ways. “depending on which show you booked for and the type of ticket you booked.”

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on their email for the “next couple of days” for more information. A refund is available if fans cannot attend the rescheduled concerts.

Additional tickets for all three shows will be available this Friday (January 6) at 10:00 here.

The new dates are as follows:

JANUARY 2023

09 – Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from January 11 at Brixton)

10 – Eventim Apollo (rescheduled from January 12 at Brixton)

13 – Eventim Apollo (moved from Brixton)

Chase Atlantic are set to return to the UK later this year at the Reading Festival & Leeds Festival 2023. They will appear alongside headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billy Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons at the party in honor of the holiday. Tickets are on sale now.

After the closure, Brixton Academy Trivium also announced that their show will now take place elsewhere on the same day (January 15), although they have not yet confirmed which location.

Brixton was closed after a tragic incident last month. Today (January 3rd) The Meteorological Service has issued a new information request. “We know there were thousands of people in and around the hall,” Detective Superintendent Dave Kennett said.

“Many of them saw what happened, and some may have got into the crush themselves. What they have to tell us is really important, and we encourage them to speak out.”

It is reported that a new hearing on the future of Brixton’s license will take place on January 16, and later this month concerts by bands such as Wallows, PVRIS, Sleep Token and Viagra Boys will be held at this venue.