Chart metric acquires OneSheet for instant representation of artist data

Chartmetric has acquired OneSheet, a simple tool for instantly creating views of performers’ data.

OneSheet creates beautiful artist sheets in seconds by extracting data from multiple sources on the internet. This acquisition will allow OneSheet to work with Chartmetric data, providing exclusive details of artist data for insight, trends and more. Chartmetric says it plans to show how it will integrate OneSheet into its platform in the coming months.

OneSheet allows you to create electronic press kits (EPK) for artists at the touch of a button. Having an online representation is the key to creating a brand for any music artist. Previously, creating an EPK for music websites took a lot of time.

OneSheet simplifies the collection of data that is already available on the Internet. Data about OneSheet artists includes Spotify and social media statistics, the latest YouTube videos, tour dates obtained from Bandsintown, and much more. Each OneSheet can be edited to include the data the artist wants to display. Chartmetric makes the app available to everyone, and at the moment it’s 100% free.

Chartmetric itself has become a universal solution for managing the artist’s presence on the Internet with the help of meaningful and effective information. Instagram Facebook was launched in 2016 and provides access to data from several social platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, Pandora, Instagram and Facebook.

Mike Miller, co-founder of OneSheet, says: “Chartmetric is best suited to reach a new level. We are very excited to see how the product develops and helps a wider audience simplify and accelerate the marketing of artists.”

Digital Music News has already explored several ways in which Chartmetric is helping to change the way the music industry processes data. We delved into social media scandals and how they can affect the number of subscribers of an artist across multiple channels, for example, the loss of monthly Spotify listeners and Twitter engagement. These unique ideas are only available because of how Chartmetric collects huge amounts of data into easy-to-use ideas.