Charming Zelda: Fan Art Wind Waker Sees Link & Friends Go Sailing

An impressive fan drawing shows Link and his friends going sailing in a scene inspired by The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker. The 2002 release of Nintendo’s long-running RPG franchise represents a major departure from previous Zelda games, replacing the mundane fantasy art style of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with a more colorful, shaded aesthetic and replacing the traditional Zelda Kingdom. from Hyrule, which takes place in a vast ocean known as the Great Sea, which Link had to cross to save his sister from the evil sorcerer Ganondorf and save the world.

Although this dramatic shift in the established formula of The Legend Of Zelda initially divided fans when the game was launched on the Nintendo GameCube, Wind Waker would later be considered one of the most unique games in the Legend of Zelda series. This spawned several portable sequels, and a cartoon version of Link later became a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. series, starting with Super Smash Bros. Brawl 2008. The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker has also been re-released on the Nintendo Wii U under the title The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD, and fans are still hoping that this updated version will someday be ported to Switch, like many industries. insiders hinted.

Meanwhile, the colorful visuals and memorable characters of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker have inspired several impressive pieces of fan art over the years, such as a beautiful drawing by Twitter user Kai_Texel, in which Link and his allies set sail across the Great Sea on board. The King of the Red Lions – with the sunken castle of Hirul sitting under them. Kai_Texel notes that this is their favorite work of art, and many users in the comments section seem to agree with this, since at the time of writing this article it has gained about 14 thousand likes. Many of these fans praised Kai_Texel for their work, while others took the moment to once again ask Nintendo to move The Wind Waker HD to Switch.

These requests increased after Nintendo announced that the upcoming sequel to Legend Of Zelda 2017: Breath Of The Wild has been postponed until next year, and presumably more Zelda announcements are expected in 2022. highlighted the potential of an updated version of the already iconic Wind Waker visuals, and there are rumors that Nintendo may release a remaster as part of its goal to release a new Zelda game every year.

While players are waiting for the release of The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker on the Nintendo Switch, illustrations from talented fans such as Kai_Texel help preserve the memory of the classic 2002 game, demonstrating the bizarre sense of adventure that Link traveled through the world of The Wind Waker. The Great Sea setting is evoked by players who experienced it in the GameCube era. The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker remains one of the most beloved games of all time thanks to its charming visuals, which, in turn, inspire art as fascinating as the game itself.