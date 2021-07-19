Charmed: Madeleine Mantock leaves series after three seasons

Charmed: Revamped for Season 4 on The CW, unfortunately, the series Charmed will not feature Madeleine Mantock as its main cast in the next batch of episodes. The actress has been playing the character Macy Vaughn since the debut of the reboot in 2018.

Next Friday (23), the public will know the outcome of the 3rd season’s plot, with an episode that promises to be exciting. However, it will be the last time viewers will see Mantock regularly in production.

“Playing Macy in Charmed during all three seasons was an immense privilege”, commented the artist through an official statement released to the press this Monday (19).

“I loved being able to collaborate with this team, which is made up of fantastic and creative producers, as well as a wonderful cast and a complete crew,” she added, also thanking The CW and CBS Studios for the opportunity to be part of the drama team for the series.

“Thank you also to all our fans who can already look forward to a spectacular 4th season — and I’m sure it will be,” she concluded.