Charmander is the favorite Pokémon of Brazilians.

The Toy Zone website conducted a survey to answer which are the favorite Pokémon of each country around the world. Here in Brazil, Charmander was considered the most popular, which also happened in Panama, Chile and Peru.

The survey was conducted using Google search data and shows that Pikachu was the favorite in most countries. Charizard also gained a lot of prominence, appearing strong in Europe in the countries: Andorra (sixth smallest nation in Europe), Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Top 10 favorite Pokémon around the globe:

Pikachu

Charizard

Onyx

Mewtwo

Eevee

Gengar

Mew

Snorlax

Lapras

Gyarados

Below, you can see the favorite pokémon from each region of the planet, such as Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, Oceania and the rest of Asia.

Nidoran is the last of the ranking in its male and female versions. Check below the image with the complete list of the popularity ranking.