Charmaine’s son may not be Jack’s according to this theory

One of Virgin River’s recent theories suggests that Jack Sheridamn’s girlfriend, Charmaine Roberts, got pregnant through IVF treatment. Which corroborates that they are not Jack’s children.

Some Virgin River fans believe that the twins are not Jack’s and have suggested that she got pregnant with a different treatment, which is why this theory.

Let’s remember that the second season of the show was full of twists and turns focusing on Charmaine’s pregnancy and Jack and Mel’s relationship.

Charmaine, as she was afraid to tell Jack the news of the pregnancy, decided to send him a letter, something that turned out to be very suspicious from the beginning.

But, what made Jack focus more on her was when he found out that she was going to have a twin, worrying even more about the future of her and the babies.

For that reason the theory suggests that Charmaine used IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), to achieve secret pregnancy, before convincing Jack that the babies were his.

She knew that Jack didn’t want to be with her, therefore, she would never want to have a child, so, to catch him, she secretly went ahead and involved Jack secretly.

Another reason she used this method was her age, since she herself had said it was her last chance to become a mother, so she coordinated IVF with a love affair with Jack.



