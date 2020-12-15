Charmaine Got Pregnant Cheated on Jack?

One of Virgin River’s main stories centered on Charmaine’s pregnancy. She was scared to tell Jack the news at first and wrote everything in a letter on Virgin River, which she gave to Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole).

Some fans believe that Charmaine used the pregnancy as an excuse to keep Jack close at Virgin River, after he admitted that he no longer had romantic feelings for her.

There has been a lot of speculation about the pregnancy, with some suggesting that the babies are not Jack’s at all. One of the Virgin River fan theories is that Charmaine used IVF (in vitro fertilization) to secretly get pregnant.

Virgin River fans are correct in saying that FIV has played a significant role in the series thus far. Mel had lost her first baby during a stillbirth and it broke her.

While some fans support the theory, others have indicated that Charmaine could not have allowed herself to go through such treatment. Some fans have said that IVF would make no sense for Virgin River’s character of Charmaine.

They have suggested that she got pregnant on purpose to keep Jack in the picture and away from Mel at Virgin River. Suggestions include the fact that she may have deliberately stopped using birth control without telling Jack.



