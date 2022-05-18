Charlize Theron and Gabrielle Aubrey “fuck”: they “enjoy” each other’s company

“Charlize is dating Gabriel Aubry,” a source says of the 46—year-old Oscar winner and 45-year-old model. “They are very laid—back and enjoy each other.”

The fate of the furious actress and the Canadian native was previously linked in 2017 after they were photographed together, but Theron denied rumors that they were dating. “I’ve never met him,” the “Explosive Blonde” star said in a July 2017 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “I met him for about three seconds. For example, passing by, I said, “Hello!” because our children go to the same school.”

The South African star is raising daughters Jackson, 10, and August 8, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Aubrey, for his part, shares 14-year-old daughter Nala with ex-girlfriend Halle Berry, with whom he broke up in 2010.

While Theron and the golf enthusiast have established a bond with each other, the insider notes that they are still in no hurry. “Nothing serious,” the source exclusively explains to us.

Actress Tully has not been seriously involved with anyone since July 2015, when she broke up with Sean Penn after a year and a half of a relationship.

“It’s weird for people to think about it,” the “Monster” star said during an interview in September 2020 on the Drew Barrymore show. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anyone for more than five years.”

At the time, the Golden Globe winner said she was ready to meet new people, but she also feels satisfied with her life as a single woman.

“I mean, I’m open when my friends say, ‘You should go on a date,’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy,'” Theron said. “But I feel like I’m in a situation in my life where I have to play a lot. …A game like — my life is really good, so you better be able to bring that, and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”

The Long Shot star was in a relationship with Third Eye Blind frontman Stefan Jenkins from 1998 to 2001. She later moved on to Stuart Townsend, whom she dated from 2001 to 2009.

“I can honestly say about my life: I don’t feel lonely,” Theron Drew Barrymore said in the same interview. “After I have kids, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in [romance]… Being a parent is a lot of work, and part of it is at the end of the day when I go to bed and go, “Oh my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything else.”