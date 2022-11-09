Charlie Wellens Was Spotted at Carrington After a Loan Spell at Oldham Athletic.

Manchester United academy tenant Charlie Wellens was spotted at Carrington’s training session with the first team.

On the eve of the Carabao Cup match against Aston Villa, the young man was noticed, despite the fact that he went on loan at the beginning of the season.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the right-back scored the first goal of his career for Oldham Athletic.

He was originally supposed to stay until the beginning of January, but it looks like he returned before Dalot was suspended against Fulham in the Premier League.

Wellens is the son of former Manchester United graduate and Oldham star Richie Wellens, who currently manages Leyton Orient.

His first goal for an adult team came at a difficult time for the club after their manager decided to leave the team at the end of September.

Other youngsters Shola Shoretir, Noam Emeran and Di’Shon Bernard were also seen in the official training photos on the Manchester United website.

It is possible that some of the young players who have yet to play for Eric ten Haga will get a chance to be on the bench against Aston Villa on Thursday.

A strong starting eleven is expected after the team’s poor performance against the same opponent on Sunday.

It is not yet known why Wellens returned early from loan, but it may be the result of Dalot’s disqualification in the league this weekend.

Aaron Van Bissaka has returned after a long break due to injury, but he is not expected to play a big role this season, and it is likely that he will leave in January.

This weekend, Ten Hag faced a problem with the selection of the squad and may be forced to return an out-of-form Englishman to the starting lineup. However, he is not in shape, as he does not have minutes under his belt at all, so Wellens can be considered as the best option.