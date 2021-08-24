Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones Drummer Dies At Age 80

Drummer Charlie Watts, from the band Rolling Stones, passed away this Tuesday (24). The legendary musician’s death was confirmed by his own agent, but the cause of his demise was not revealed.

“Charlie was a dear husband, father and grandfather and, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly ask that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends be respected at this difficult time,” he said. Bernard Doherty, drummer’s agent.

Soon after, the information was confirmed on the band’s official profiles on social networks. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He died peacefully in a hospital in London earlier today, surrounded by his family”, says an excerpt of the note.

Charles Robert Watts was born on June 2, 1941 in London. He joined The Rolling Stones in 1963 and was one of the oldest members of the group, along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

In 2006, he entered the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. In 2012, the eponymous magazine of the English rock band elected him as the 12th best drummer of all time.