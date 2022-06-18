Charlie Sheen Refuses to Support Daughter Sami, Who Joined Only Fans After Denise Richards Urged Him to Give Up

Changing his point of view. After Denise Richards publicly criticized ex-husband Charlie Sheen for his apparent lack of support related to their daughter Sami Sheen’s new OnlyFans venture, he spoke about how he really feels.

“Denise highlighted a lot of important points that I had hastily overlooked and rejected,” the 56—year-old “Two and a Half Men” graduate told Us Weekly exclusively through his publicist Jeff Ballard. “It’s more important than ever that Sami has a united parental front that she can rely on when she embarks on this new adventure. From now on, she will have it in abundance.”

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old announced that she plans to launch her own profile on the UK subscription service. (OnlyFans is a website where subscribers can share and monetize content, most of which is NSFW, and stars like Carmen Electra, Shanna Moakler, Tyler Posey and Bella Thorne have accounts.) new business.

“This did not happen under my roof,” Shin said in a statement on Monday, June 13. its integrity.”

Richards, for her part, took the opposite view, noting that she wholeheartedly supports her daughter.

“Sami is 18 years old, and this decision was not based on whose house she lives in,” the 51—year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” graduate told us in her own statement earlier this week. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Richards later doubled down on his support on Friday, June 17, praising the teenager’s confidence.

“And I also can’t condemn her choice. I starred in Wild Things and Playboy, and frankly, her father shouldn’t either,” the Starship Troopers actress wrote on Instagram, talking about how she was “in awe of the ability [to] turn off the noise,” which “took me many years” to learn.

In her post, she added: “The judgment [is made because] there are men and women from the adult film industry involved. Well, I think they are on both Instagram and Twitter. Is there a difference between posting your bikini photo in IG? We’ve done it all. Because you get paid for OnlyFans? I’m pretty sure IG, Twitter and Facebook are making good money for all of us. Is it so bad to control it and monetize it?”

Richards, who has daughters Sami and Lola, 17, from Shin, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006, had a difficult relationship with her eldest daughter. Last year, the influential personality claimed that she was “trapped in a home where she was mistreated” when she lived with her mom and stepfather Aaron Phypers. Subsequently, Sami moved in with Shin full-time and stopped going to school.

“I have a strained relationship with [Sami],” the author of the book “The Real Girl Next Door,” who also adopted daughter Eloise, said in February during an appearance on the podcast “Jeff Lewis Has Rules,” noting that it is “very difficult” to follow the rules with teenagers. “Although I know that in the end we will return to where we were. He’s tense right now.”

Since then, the relationship between mother and daughter has improved, and Sami has even returned to her mom. A source later told us in May that they “get along well.”

With a report by James Robertson