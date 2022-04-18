Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Brooke Mueller have settled an alimony case against twin sons Bob and Max

The former couple, who were together from 2008 to 2010, negotiated an undisclosed financial settlement in a Los Angeles Superior Court ruling.

“Mister. Sheen and Ms. Mueller together realize the great benefit for their children in that they peacefully, privately come to an agreement focused on the common interests of the family,” Sheen’s lawyer, Gregory J., told us. Pedric, esq., in a statement on Monday, April 18. “They should be applauded for doing this.”

The 56-year-old “Two and a Half Men” star and the 44-year-old actress welcomed their twin sons, Bob and Max, now 13, in 2009, and they were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle. The actor asked to change his alimony agreement in August 2018.

At the time, the New York native noted in court documents that his “income [has changed significantly]” since 2016, when he was ordered to pay Mueller $55,000. Sheen was also ordered to pay his ex-wife Denise Richards $20,000 for daughters Sami, 18, and Lola, 16.

“I couldn’t find a permanent job and was blacklisted in many aspects of the entertainment industry,” the Anger Management graduate, who is also the father of 37—year-old Cassandra, wrote at the time, noting that he paid both women 9.5 percent. of his annual gross income. “All this has led to a significant reduction in my earnings.”

The following year, the World alum According to Paris turned to a trauma center after several drug-related accidents. “Brooke is currently hidden (once again!) for the hundredth billionth time in search of the help she needs,” said Shin, who also struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, in August 2019.

The eldest daughter of Sheen and Richards currently lives with the Golden Globe winner because of her “strained” relationship with the 51-year-old graduate of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Obviously, I would like her to live with me,” the Bravo personality told Jeff Lewis on a February 2021 episode of the podcast, explaining that there are “different” rules for a teenager at her ex’s house. “She lived with me all these years, but I think it’s very difficult to raise teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.”

Sami announced that she had moved out of her mom’s “hell house” in a TikTok video in September 2021, writing that she had previously been “locked up” in an “abusive” house.

“He had a spiritual awakening, he had two cats, he was happily single, full of self—love and dropped out of school,” Sami concluded in the footage of that time.

Sheen confirmed the news later that month, with a source telling us that Richards is “saddened.” The insider added: “Charlie didn’t support following Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting, and Sami decided to live with her father. …Charlie is a kind dad, and well, the rules and curfew aren’t really set in stone.”