Charlie D’Amelio Denied Rumors About Chase Hudson’s Song “If You Ask Me To”

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has denied rumors about her first song “If You Ask Me To” after fans suggested that the track was dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson.

Charli D’Amelio has moved from her status as a TikTok star and dancer to an up-and-coming music artist after releasing her first single “If You Ask Me To” in late October.

The song was well received by fans, but Charli admitted that she did not dare to plunge into the industry for fear of stepping on the heels of her older sister. (Dixie has already made a career for herself in this field.)

Fortunately, fans are excited about this new chapter in Charli’s life… and, of course, are already building a bunch of theories about what — or who — her song is about.

Charli’s song “If You Ask Me To” follows the turbulent emotions of a girl who can’t get the guy she wants because someone else has already taken him.

Fans were curious if the song was about her ex, fellow TikToker and music artist Lila Huddy, or about her current boyfriend Landon Barker, with whom she had just celebrated her four-month anniversary.

Charli D’Amelio denied rumors about the song “If You Ask Me To”

Now Charli has dispelled the rumors, saying in a recent interview with Sirius XM that the song is actually about no one. Instead, Charli says she wrote the track about a made-up scenario using “scraps” of her own life experience.

“I decided I didn’t want to write about a real-life story, you know?” — admitted the influencer. “I kind of took bits and pieces of what I’ve been through, what other writers I’ve worked with have been through, and kind of, everyone put our brains together and created this story about a poor girl who can’t get this guy, no matter how hard she tries.”

Charli also talked about the meaning of the title of her song, explaining that she “loves people deep down” and that she “likes to make people happy.”

This latest revelation came after the star debunked rumors of a breakup between her and Landon after fans became concerned that the couple had silently broken up.