Charlie Cox From Daredevil on How to Make His Marvel Hero Funny for the Hulk Woman, and Will It Continue in His Own Series

This story contains small spoilers for episodes 8 and 9 of The Hulk Woman.

It was a very sad day for all of us Daredevil fans when the show was unexpectedly canceled by Netflix after season 3. However, the past year has been extremely exciting for fans of this man without fear, because we had the pleasure of seeing him in not one, but two MCU projects. Since he’s only been in Spider-Man: No Home for a few minutes, we haven’t really been able to see if Matt Murdoch has changed since his Netflix days. However, once we got to the 8th episode of The Hulk Woman, we saw a lighter and funnier version of the lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen. Now the question is, will we get this lighter version or a darker one in one of Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again shows?

In the trailer for “The Hulk Woman,” we learned that we would see Charlie Cox return to his iconic character a little earlier than expected in the 2022 TV schedule, not further down the line. However, considering that “The Hulk Woman” is a half-hour comedy, I was curious if we’d get a serious Matt from the Netflix days or a new, lighter one. The writer explained that it would be easier, and by episode 8 we saw the vigilante return, and he really became funnier, but not in the sense that it didn’t match the character we know and love. Cox noted the same thing and explained to Variety that it was fun to play a funnier version of his character. He said:

It was a really great experiment, both for me and for the character, to see how we fit into this world. It was just a matter of freeing up a little bit and allowing myself as an actor to go face to face with Tatiana [Maslany] and make sure that Daredevil didn’t become the subject of jokes because he’s too serious to make sure he had his own charisma, charm and wit. Whether this will play into what we’ll do next year with Daredevil: Born Again, I don’t know, but it was certainly a fun experiment.

Earlier in an interview, Cox noted that Daredevil really has a sense of humor in the comics, but there wasn’t much room for laughter in the original series. He said that although Matt Murdoch’s story is “designed for a more mature audience,” there is still room for humor in life. Even in the original series, there were lighter moments when we saw the glow of his sense of humor, however, the Hulk Woman took stupidity to a whole new level, and it was so good.

Fans praised and longed for Daredevil’s return to the Marvel universe. He was still the lawyer we know and love, except this time he had jokes, and it was refreshing. Personally, I really hope that they will be able to bring a touch of humor to “Daredevil: Born Again”.

If you’ve watched Marvel movies (and TV series) to know that the scene is preparing for the reunion of Daredevil Charlie Cox and Kingpin Vincent D’Onofrio in the Vigilante’s own series. While we’ll have to wait until 2024 for “Born Again,” we’ll probably see them together in the upcoming “Echo” show next year. In addition, you can always go back and watch the original series “Daredevil” and the debuts of the corresponding characters in the MCU by watching “The Hulk Woman” and “Hawkeye” with a Disney+ subscription.