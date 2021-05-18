‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ Video Becomes NFT And Will Be Deleted After Auction

Charlie: Another video that went viral and became an internet classic in recent years will be sold as NFT. This time, the item is the video “Charlie Bit My Finger – again”, which was posted in 2007 and shows two brothers interacting – until the baby bites the elder’s finger, generating complaints that have become an internet phenomenon of the period.

The auction will take place on May 22, 2021, a date that marks the 14th anniversary of the publication of the original clip. The video was filmed by Howard Davies-Carr, the children’s father, who is also responsible for putting the digital work up for sale.

Say goodbye to the original

However, the auction of “Charlie Bit My Finger” as an NFT has a difference: the day after the code was finished, the original video will be deleted from YouTube, where it currently accumulates more than 880 million views, being one of the most popular viruses in the world. platform.

According to those responsible, this will in fact generate authenticity to the video’s NFT and cause a shortage that confirms the validity of the code – except for reposts that any user can make on the internet without the control of the original authors.

The commercialization will be made by Origin Protocol and the registration is carried out on the website that is maintained by the family about the viral. In an interview with the New York Post, Howard even stated that he is not doing this for the money, but rather to embrace a pioneering spirit in the same way that they did with the video site years ago.

In addition to being the owner of the code for the video, the winner of the auction will still “have the opportunity to create his own parody of the video starring the original stars, Harry and Charlie”.