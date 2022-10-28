Charli XCX Writes a Book: “There is no deadline”

She also consulted Nick Grimshaw for advice on the writing process.

Charli XCX spoke about the book she is currently writing in a new interview with NME.

The artist met with NME as part of Big Read this week to discuss the success of her latest album “Crash”, the end of her contract with a major label and plans for the future.

After Charlie previously told NME in 2019 that writing fiction could be one of the possible creative avenues she could explore as part of a future “successful 180 degree turn” in her music career, Charlie tweeted: “What if I write a book….?” back in June.

When asked by NME to talk about her current writing plans, Charlie did not want to specify what form the book might take, “in case it turns out to be really shitty.”

However, she revealed that she consulted with former BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, who this week published his memoir, The Soft Guy: A Collection of Stories (about Me).

“I was so into it, and then I hit the wall and haven’t touched it since,” she continued about her book. “I angered my agents, sent them four pages, and then lured them into ghosts. I asked Grimmy about the process, and he said that you have moments of inspiration like lightning, and then you kind of put it off.

“When you’re pressed for time, you really do it to the fullest, so maybe I’ll be a little like that? There is no deadline.”

Charlie also spoke in her latest interview with NME about her view on pop music, saying that “I like playing games with pop music.”

“Pop music has never been as simple as being a pop star and releasing music,” she continued. “In a way I would have liked it – if that was how it was for me — but then I think I would have been a more boring artist who would probably be forgotten. I like the nuances of this fucking industry and games, and all these threads that happen behind the scenes…

“I like this element of pop music. I like to make fun of it, I like to believe in it, believe in it, reject it, be a mess and chaos inside it.”