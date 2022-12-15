Charli XCX Will Bring The “Crash” Tour to Australia With Headliners in 2023

Charli XCX has expanded its upcoming Australian tour by announcing two shows in the country for February and March next year.

The pop singer will perform for the first time at the Tivoli in Brisbane on February 28, and next Thursday (March 2) he will finish his performance at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. Frontier members can access the pre-sale of tickets next Monday (December 19), and the public sale will begin the next day (December 20). Go here to learn more about tickets.

The title shows will follow Charli XCX’s already announced performance at Sydney WorldPride, where she is scheduled to perform at the official opening concert of the event, Live and Proud, on February 24. There, the pop star will take the stage as part of the lineup. It also includes Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy, as well as hosts Courtney Act and Casey Donovan.

Kelly Rowland, MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC are among the other musicians who will perform at WorldPride as part of the music program, which will end with the final concert of the festival on March 5.

In addition to this performance, Charli XCX is headlining the For The Love Music Festival, which starts on the Gold Coast on February 25 and tours Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth until the beginning of March. Duke Dumont, Snakehips, Budjerah, Cosmo’s Midnight, Sumner and KYE are also part of For The Love.

The tour is in support of Charli XCX’s fifth studio album “Crash”, which was released in March this year. In a four—star review of the project — the sequel to “How I Feel Now” in 2020 – NME wrote: “One emotion that [Charli XCX’s] music will never cause is boredom, and even when her gaze is directed at penetrating popular pop music, she is still an artist who knows how to surprise.” See the list of dates for Charli XCX’s Australian tour below.

Charli XCX Australian Tour dates in 2023:

FEBRUARY:

Tuesday 28 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

MARCH:

Thursday 2 – Melbounre, Northcote Theatre