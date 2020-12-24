Charli D’Amelio: TikTok stars in the “Girls Club” Christmas look

They have really perked up! TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio (16) had already caught a few friends on Halloween and shot cool videos for both the lipsync app and YouTube. For Christmas, the 16-year-old is now going one better: Together with her sister Dixie (19), make-up guru James Charles (21), her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson (18) and other influencers, she now has a Christmas-themed one Video special shot. The highlight? Everyone is wearing the sexy Santa look from the movie “Girls Club – Beware of the biting”!

Her outfits can now be admired in the clip “Best Friends Omegle Christmas Carols With Fans” on Charli’s YouTube channel. Both the girls and the boys wear sexy red vinyl costumes, inspired by the classic suit of Santa Claus. However, the special wardrobe was not her own idea: As early as 2004, Lindsay Lohan (34), Rachel McAdams (42) and Co. danced in the teen comedy “Girls Club – Caution Biting!” to the Christmas classic “Jingle Bell Rock” and wore the iconic dresses.

During their happy get-together, the young web stars surprised randomly selected people on the Omegle video chat platform. Together they trilled various Christmas carols like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and sometimes even moved the people they talked to to tears! After all, they could hardly believe they were suddenly being serenaded by their darlings.



