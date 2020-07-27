Charles Hoskinson: “Cardano Will Make Its Mark on 2021”

Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently announced that the expected hard fork will happen as planned on July 29. Mevut “Cardano Byron” main network will continue as “Cardano Shelly” main network as of 29 July 2020 Wednesday.

Cardano community, who is waiting with great excitement on July 29, believes that with the Ethereum 2.0 update planned to take place in August, the altcoin season will strengthen and Cardano will perform better than other altcoins.

He said that there will be hundreds of new assets, thousands of DApps and tons of interesting projects in the Cardano network next year, and it will be very enjoyable to watch Cardano’s growth and development in 2021.

On the other hand, cryptocurrency analyst and investor Alex Saunders, reacting to Hoskinson’s statement, stated that it is impossible to get 1000 daPs in 1 year, the system is not recognized by many developers and it should be realistic.

The biggest reaction to the statements came from The Block Director Larry Cermak. Cermak claimed that the statements made by Hoskinson were efforts to raise the cryptocurrency and that the project would be completely garbage.

ADA, which was traded at $ 0.1414 as of writing, has fallen from $ 743 million to $ 616 million in the past 24 hours.



