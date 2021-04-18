Charles Geschke, Co-Founder Of Adobe, Dies At The Age Of 81

Charles Geschke, one of the founding partners of Adobe, one of the biggest companies in the technology world, passed away on Friday. Charles Geschke, who passed away at the age of 81, spent most of his life at Adobe.

Adobe, one of the biggest companies in the technology world, offers dozens of software and services that appeal to every field from graphic design to web-based services. The company, which currently has nearly 23,000 employees and a market value of $ 250 billion, was founded in California in 1982 by Charles Geschke and John Warnock.

A sad news was shared by Adobe last day. Charles Geschke, one of the company’s founding partners, died on Friday at the age of 81. The successful businessman named Chuck played an active role in developing the Portable Document Format (PDF) technology that we all use today. Let us briefly tell you the successful growth story of Charles Geschke and Adobe.

He devoted his life to Adobe:

Dr. Charles Geschke, Xerox colleague Dr. Establishes Adobe with John Warnock. Named after the stream that flows behind Warnock’s house, the company’s first product was PostScript, which revolutionized desktop publishing. Dr. Charles Geschke worked with the company in the position of COO (Chief Operating Officer) from December 1986 to July 1994.

Meanwhile, Charles Geschke, who assumed the presidency of the company in 1989, held this post until his retirement in April 2000. But Charles Geschke’s relationship with the company of which he co-founded did not end when he retired. He and Warnock served as chairman of the board from September 1972 until January 2017. In addition, he continued to serve as a member of the board of directors until April 2020.

Presenting many successful and exemplary technologies to the world throughout its history, Adobe enabled Charles Geschke, mentioned in this success, to receive the National Technology and Innovation Medal from the 2009 US President. He also deserved to receive the IEEE Computer Entrepreneur Award and the American Electronics Association Medal of Honor.