Charles Dance joins the criticism of the eighth season

Charles Dance, the 74-year-old actor best known for playing the relentless Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, has never been one to bite the word, nor is he overly concerned with vanity.

It makes sense for me to be optimistic about aging and the final season of the HBO fantasy hit. Life is too short.

And clearly, Charles Dance is making the most of it. It will appear everywhere in the coming months, from David Fincher’s highly anticipated Mank, about the Citizen Kane writer, to season 4 of The Crown on Netflix.

The actor is getting old in an industry that often prefers younger characters, although for him there is still some thread to cut. The truth is that his words are very wise.

“If the actors retire, there would be no one to play the old and wrinkled,” joked the actor

Although Dance had channeled some of Tywin’s no-nonsense approach when discussing Game of Thrones season 8, he found it disappointing. Has your opinion changed?

“I have to say, personally, I was disappointed. Still, I’m sure it raised the bar when it came to a television drama.



