Charles Barkley’s plan for this weekend is extremely relevant

NBA Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley is a man of the people.

During an appearance on The Path McAfee Show on Friday, the famous golf super fan shared his plans for the weekend.

“I’m just going to get drunk and watch golf all day today, all Saturday and all Sunday,” Barkley said. “And let me tell you something. I pray for chaos. I want the guys from LIV to be at the top of the leaderboard. I want total chaos this weekend.”

Barkley, of course, is referring to the players participating in the US Open who recently agreed to join the LIV Golf Invitational series. While the Saudi-backed tour is extremely controversial, it’s hard to look away from the drama between the PGA Tour stars and their LIV opponents.

One of the most outstanding golfers on the LIV Tour, Dustin Johnson, currently shares 23rd place with an equal score in the tournament.

Phil Mickelson, another LIV golfer and a close friend of Barkley, scored 11 overs in the tournament.