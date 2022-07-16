Charles Barkley to talk to LIV Gall about the role of the media: fan reaction

NBA Hall of Fame member and outspoken golf fan Charles Barkley will meet with representatives of the LIV Golf series to discuss a possible role in the media.

During an appearance at The Next Round, Barkley said he plans to meet with the controversial Saudi-backed organization and Commissioner Greg Norman in the near future.

“I’ll meet with LIV,” Barkley said. “The truth is to always be transparent and honest. They called me and asked if I would meet them. And I said yes.”

The sports world reacted to this news on Twitter.

“If there is a better indication of a joke about live golf, then I do not know what it is,” one fan wrote.

“Golfers signing with LIV for millions more than they earn at the PGA: disgusting. Charles Barkley gets a LIV bag: it’s good for him,” another added.

“It is difficult to overestimate the value of Charles Barkley. It would be a huge asset for LIV…” said another.

While Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf, he’s not ready to get a job with a PGA Tour competitor.

“Nothing is expected,” he explained. “I don’t really know everything they want me to do, or what they technically want me to do. But you should always use every available opportunity. meet LIV.”

Should Barkley join the LIV media team?