Charlemagne The God Claims Kanye West Once Argued With Him About Pete Davidson’s Penis And Much More

Kanye West has been disagreeing with a lot of people lately because of a lot of contradictory statements. Only in October, Ye caused drama at Paris Fashion Week, followed by anti-Semitic comments, followed by a statement about the murder of George Floyd in 2020, according to which his family plans to sue the rapper for $ 250 million. But of all the topics that the “Heartless” artist is inclined to rant about, Pete Davidson should be at the top of the list, and Charlamagne Ta God remembered the argument he had with Ye regarding Kim Kardashian and her then boyfriend. penis.

Pete Davidson’s reputation as a rich man was apparently one of the reasons Kanye West was concerned about his ex-wife’s relationship with the comedian. But when he called Charlamagne Tha God, that wasn’t the only thing Ye was thinking about, as he also told the radio host that they needed to “save” Kim Kardashian. Charlamagne Tha God told this story on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, saying:

He’s calling me, he’s basically trying to get me to give a shit about someone he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson. Like, you’re calling me for a reason. You know Pete is my friend. …He’s like, “Oh, you know, we have to save the new Marilyn Monroe. You know what happened to Marilyn Monroe, right? Marilyn Monroe died of drug addiction, so we have to save the new Marilyn Monroe.” Speaking of Kim [Kardashian]. I’m like, “You know, Pete’s my friend, right?”

Apparently, Kanye West told Charlamagne Tha God that Kim Kardashian risks a tragic end, like Marilyn Monroe, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 36. It wasn’t the only time the rapper expressed concerns of this kind. As during his “civil war” on social media against Pete Davidson, Ye said he was worried that the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian’s history with addiction would lead to the mother of his children “getting hooked on drugs.”

Charlamagne Tha God recalled that the rapper then started “screaming” about Pete Davidson and the alleged size of his penis, saying:

So he goes on and on, and then finally says, “My wife is here fucking a white guy with a 10-inch penis, and won’t you help me?! My wife is here fucking a white guy with a 10-inch penis, and you tell me it’s your friend, but you have to be cultured?!” He shouts into the phone. What can I do but laugh at it?

Back in 2018, when Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, the “7 Rings” singer made a cheeky comment on Twitter about the comedian’s 10-inch package and Davidson’s dating history, which includes Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qually, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor. and many other things only supported the rumors that it is gaining momentum. Scott Disick even mentioned it in Kim Kardashian’s vacation photos in the Bahamas.

These rumors may have actually played a role in the beginning of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, as the reality TV star told the Kardashians that she had heard about this Big Dick energy and was “basically DTF.”

Although the couple may have broken up after nine months of a relationship, Pete Davidson reportedly supported his ex-girlfriend during Kanye West’s disagreement. Meanwhile, West allegedly hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer, as a number of the rapper’s former business partners, including Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue, continue to distance themselves from him. Only time will tell what the future holds for E in terms of personal and professional relationships.