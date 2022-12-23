Charging As Soon As Possible Zeus Review: This 270 W GaN Charger Is a Portable Power Plant

The Zeus Charger from Charge ASAP is a powerful 270W multi—device charger in a compact form factor.

Chargers rarely cause delight, but from time to time we allow ourselves to get a little carried away.

Phones, tablets, Steam Deck and laptops need charging, and while there are many options that can charge multiple devices at the same time, the new Kickstarter may offer a better option — with the Zeus charger from Charge ASAP, the smallest in the world. GaN (gallium nitrate) charger with a power of 270 watts. But should you support it?

Key Features

1 USB-A port (36W), 3 USB-C ports (100W and 140W)

Price: $109

Where to buy: Kickstarter

Package contents: Zeus charger, regional adapters, fabric carrying case.

Design

The Charge ASAP Zeus charger is a compact device with a rounded rectangular outer housing with ports at one end and space for the supplied AC adapter at the other. This may seem silly, since if you’ve seen a charger before, you’ll know what to expect, but with all the ports on one end, you might wonder if there’s a danger of overfilling (many chargers like this offer ports on one end). side). However, in our testing, it is ideally suited to ensure that the cables do not interfere with other cables.

He is also surprisingly weighty and looks well-built. While the Zeus Charger now has a glossy surface, the Charge ASAP team informed Dexerto that after a survey of supporters, it will be switched to a matte version during mass production.

Charge ASAP also noted that the adapter will be easier to remove and switch to other options, but during the time we worked with it, we never felt that it was difficult to configure. If you’re a MacBook user, white certainly seems “appropriate for Apple” too.

Performance

Once upon a time, it was easy enough for a charger to, well, charge. With the advent of fast charging and energy-intensive devices such as the Steam Deck, things have become a little more complicated and demanding.

Fortunately, the Zeus charger is more than prepared. There are four ports on the back of the charger: two 100W USB-C ports, as well as a 140W option. There’s even room on the other side for a 36W USB-A port.

I wonder how fast things charge? Zeus offers a small OLED display showing the output power per port, up to 270 watts in total.

If you have one of the latest MacBook Pro or similar with fast charging, not only will you be able to charge it at full speed, you can charge three of them at the same time, and there will still be room for an iPhone or a Nintendo Switch. .

Is it worth buying?

This looks a bit like a tipping point for portable charging, and it will be interesting to see how the Charge ASAP team develops it over time. Despite this, it is one of the most fully functional and impressive chargers we have seen on the market.

Kickstarter is still active, so there’s plenty of time to jump on board. $119 for one charger may not be the cheapest, but compared to a set of chargers that do the same thing, it’s actually more affordable than you think, and it’s worth paying attention to attention.