Chargers will be without a defensive star on Sunday against the Raiders

This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers have made many major changes to the defense, trying to return to the playoffs. But one of their defense stars will now miss the first week.

Chargers quarterback J.C. Jackson is not expected to play in the first week, according to NFL insider Taylor Bishotti. According to the report, Jackson was not on the field last Monday.

Jackson is recovering from ankle surgery, which he underwent at the end of August. At the time, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley estimated that he would have 2-4 weeks to recover.

Judging by Jackson’s current inability to take the field, it seems that his calculations may have been wrong. Chargers fans may have to wait until Week 2 or 3 to finally see the signing of their prized free agent.

J.C. Jackson wasn’t drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, but it didn’t take him long to climb the depth chart until he became their starting left end guard.

Having recorded eight interceptions in his first 29 games, Jackson surpassed that number with nine in 2020. But the 2021 season was his masterpiece.

Last year, Jackson led the NFL in defending a whopping 23 passes and recording eight more interceptions. For his efforts, he received Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro awards.

After that, Jackson became a free agent and signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers.

