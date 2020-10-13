Charger and headset removed from the iPhone box!

Today, within the scope of Apple Event; HomePod Mini and new iPhone models were introduced. With the announcement of new phones by the company, the box content of the devices was also announced. The rumors that surfaced earlier turned out to be true and the iPhone 12 box content does not include a charging adapter and headphones.

iPhone 12 will not include a charger and a headset!

Before the launch of Apple, it was claimed last month that the new iPhone models will not include the charging adapter and EarPods headphones in the box. These claims were true and Apple officially announced that these two products will not be included in the box.

The reason for the iPhone 12 box content not including charging adapter and headphones was announced as reducing the use of plastic. Talking a lot about recycling during the event, Apple also emphasized the environment for this change in the boxes of new iPhone models. Also currently ongoing; The adapter and headphones were also removed from the box of the iPhone SE, XR and 11.



