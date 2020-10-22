Charge 8,000 Euros for 2 weeks on the Internet

According to the report ‘Digital in 2020’, published by the social media management platform Hootsuite and the creative agency specializing in social media We Are Social, around 43 million Spaniards connect to the Internet daily and spend almost 6 hours a day to this activity, while 29 million Spaniards use social networks every day.

Internet is the favorite medium of the inhabitants of this country, who use any device to surf the Internet an average of 5 hours and 41 minutes a day, 4% more this year compared to the previous one. Along with this data, the average time that Spaniards stay connected to their social networks is exactly 1 hour and 51 minutes a day.

Charge for Surfing the Net

Now imagine that someone paid you up to 8,000 euros for just 2 weeks of work. What is the task to be done? Surfing the Internet. No, it is not a dream, but a real job offer that the author company of the Opera web browser has published on sites like Linkedin looking for a “personal browser”: a person who browses the Internet for two weeks.

According to the offer, Opera’s personal browser will have to broadcast its work live, and the company will promote its accounts on social networks through its official channels. The ad looks for “the type of person who loves to watch memes, watch baby seal videos and study conspiracy theories” and who will not require any training or previous experience.

$ 8,000 for surfing the Internet

Conditions for the position? The following as is:

Like the internet

Know what a browser is

Talk to yourself, a lot

Have a computer and a stable internet connection

Speak English fluently

Be at least 18 years old

Opera points out that whoever is selected for this position will have a salary of 8,000 euros for their two weeks of work, and that people from all over the world will be able to choose since it is a telework offer. The working period will take place in the winter from 2020 to 2021



