Characters that will be in the final season of the series

Peaky Blinders built up a huge following over the years that many other shows couldn’t get and much of that is down to the great cast behind each of its characters. Here is a detail of all those that will be part of the sixth and final season.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby

The series wouldn’t be the same without Cillian Murphy heading up the star-studded cast. Cillian began his career as a rock musician before turning to acting. Since then, he has appeared in a number of hit television shows, stage productions, and movies such as Dunkirk.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Paul Anderson is a British actor best known for his role in Peaky Blinders. He also starred in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Revenant. Paul began his career as a ticket salesman before enrolling in drama school.

Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly

Helen McCrory is best known for her work in the British theater, as she regularly appeared in productions at the National Theater. She also had many iconic film and television roles, from having a role in Harry Potter to The Crown. She is married to actor Damian Lewis.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Sophie Rundle is a British actress who recently appeared on The Nest, a show about a woman who agrees to be a surrogate mother for a couple. Sophie often performs in drama genre shows, she was also in Happy Valley, Bodyguard, and Gentleman Jack. She is also married to another actor, Matt Stokoe.

Annabelle Wallis as Grace Burgess

Annabelle Wallis is the actress that Chris Pine currently has as a partner. She performed in other period shows, such as The Tudors. The 35-year-old was raised in Oxford and has family members in the entertainment world who launched her career.

Joe Cole as John Shelby

Joe Cole trained at the National Youth Theater and landed roles in big shows like Skins and Peaky Blinders. He acted in Black Mirror, where he landed a BAFTA nomination. Finn Cole, his younger brother, also followed the acting path.

Charlotte Riley as May Carleton

Charlotte Riley is a British actress who is married to Tom Hardy. In addition to Peaky Blinders, she is known for appearing in Wuthering Heights and Easy Virtue. After co-writing a play called Shaking Cecilia, she won the Sunday Times Playwriting Award.

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Stark

Natasha O’Keeffe starred in some iconic TV shows, including Lip Service and Misfits. Her other credits include: Filth, Rebellion and Temple. She was born in Brighton and raised in London’s Tooting.

Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus

Benjamin Zephaniah was the only actor on the Birmingham show, he doesn’t have that much television career but he’s primarily an author and poet.