Characters that could make a cameo in Meredith’s dream

Grey’s Anatomy has returned on ABC. However, on the return of the drama, viewers were shocked to see that Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) had contracted coronavirus. You are now in a “COVID coma”.

In My Happy Ending, the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, everyone was still concerned about how Meredith remained unconscious. The staff at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital began to contemplate a future without Meredith.

Completely unaware of what was happening around her, Meredith seemed to be in a peaceful sleep. During one of her dreams, Grey’s Anatomy fans were able to see her reunited with her first true love Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

This will not be the only beloved character to appear in season 17. In the preview of the third episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, it is said: “another person from her past returns.”

Meredith realizes that there is someone else in the distance and calls them on Grey’s Anatomy. Her identity has yet to be released, but there are quite a few suspects. These have included George O’Malley (TR Knight), Denny Duquette Jr (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Adele Webber (Loretta Devine).

Another option could be Meredith’s father, Thatcher (Jeff Perry), who died of terminal cancer. Sadly, it doesn’t look like the cast is going to release any clues, so Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait.



