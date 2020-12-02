Characters and contracts in Fortnite Season 5

One of the unpublished additions of Fortnite Season 5 are the characters. Find out what to do with the 40 available and their contracts on the map.

Fortnite welcomes its Season 5. In this way Galactus says goodbye after having fully impacted with the force of the Marvel universe. The mission entrusted to us until next March 2021 will be to restore normality in the new locations that we will find in the playable area. As part of our complete guide, today we will talk about one of the novelties that this Zero Point brings with it: the Characters.

Fortnite Season 5: all the characters and what to do with them

As we said, Fortnite Season 5 includes the Characters, a selection of NPCs that will interact with us in different ways. Some of them will be hostile; others, on the other hand, will offer us missions in exchange for succulent rewards. Be that as it may, each event with them will be a new opportunity to experience the world of battle royale.

Its appearance is unique and has certain similarities with the theme of the season. Once we talk to him and complete the meeting, he will be added to our collection template. Think of them as if they were fish; it is a way of expanding the elements that you will find throughout this time frame.

These 40 characters will be tied to a new mission mechanic. By interacting with them we can obtain information about the world, upgrade your weapons, buy weapons or even hire them as bodyguards. They will do it through a currency: gold bars. You will add bars by eliminating other players, completing bounty hunter contracts or various objectives. Naturally, as the season progresses, its means of obtaining it will be known in greater depth.



