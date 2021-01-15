Character in Cyberpunk 2077 wins Nendoroid

It has become common for characters from popular games to win Nendoroids, and with Cyberpunk 2077 it would be no different. The company Good Smile Company, for example, announced the sale of a Nendoroid by Johnny Silverhand, the character of Keanu Reeves in the game.

The figure in question costs $ 53 (at the current dollar rate, excluding fees or taxes, the equivalent of about R $ 279) on the Good Smile Company’s website, and will be officially launched in September. However, the pre-order will be available until February 24.

See in the gallery below some images of the doll in question:

Cyberpunk 2077 is available in versions for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia.