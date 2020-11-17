Character Death Tragically Confirmed Before Sixth!

Lucifer’s co-showrunner Joe Henderson has already confirmed that a character will be killed in the next eight episodes. Here’s what you need to know about it and what it revealed.

A major spoiler is the upcoming death of a beloved character on the show. This was first mentioned in the synopsis for the fifth season of Lucifer released by Netflix in June.

It said that secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die and we will finally get an answer to the question: “Will they or not?” Henderson confirmed that this was true and that it would happen very soon

However, who the unfortunate character will be has yet to be revealed. Season 5 was originally going to be the final season of the hit show Lucifer, but Netflix later brought it back for a sixth installment.

Therefore, whoever is killed may not return to the show’s final season. This one is filming in Los Angeles right now and showrunners have confirmed that every episode of Lucifer has been written.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich also revealed how they didn’t want to upset Lucifer’s ending too much. All of this means that the last eight episodes are shaping up to be very dramatic when they return to the screens.



