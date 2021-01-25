Chapter 80 Synopsis Revealed Bad News For The Gang

The CW has released the synopsis for “Chapter Eighty: Purgatory”, the fourth episode of the fifth season of Riverdale, will air on Wednesday February 10, it will see the series advance seven years, but from the looks of it, time will not be Riverdale side state.

It looks like Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) will have the city under his control and not in good shape at all. In turn, the time jump is something fans know will be coming for some time.

Since the series has followed the characters through high school, the time jump will allow new stories to be told with them as adults, something Betty Cooper actress Lili Reinhart previously said she was excited about.

“Season 5 we’re making, I think, a seven-year leap into the future, so we’re not going to be more teenagers,” Reinhart said previously.

“I’m really excited about it, I think it will be good to play a grown-up, you know, we won’t be stuck in high school for seven seasons,” she added.

Of course, there are still some episodes to get over that wrap up those last moments of high school, episodes that had previously been part of season four prior to the shutdown of COVID-19 production.

On the other hand, the synopsis of chapter eighty entitled “Purgatory” shows us really unpublished details of the jump in time of seven years. For one thing, Archie (KJ Apa) after spending seven years away from Riverdale, returns.

After that he discovers that the city is now under the control of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and about to become a ghost town. Likewise, previously Toni (Vanessa Morgan) brings him up to date with what has been happening, so Archie decides to approach the rest of the gang to return home.

In turn, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook will also star in the episode, we still do not know the exact details of their participation.

However, this is the final description of the eighty chapter entitled “Purgatory” that will air on February 10 on The CW and will soon be available on Netflix.