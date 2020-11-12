Chapter 5 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We explain how to complete The Seas of Destiny, Home of the Path of the Swans and Settling in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% and get Platinum

Once the brief but intense Chapter 4 is finished, a fifth chapter awaits us full of hours of gameplay and exploration options; we finally reached England. Bloody battles, looting and seeing our settlement grow are just some of the things we can do during the chapter. If you do not want to miss any details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we invite you to visit our sections on weapons and armor, part of this complete guide.

The seas of destiny

With the plot twist that took place in the last chapter, the first thing we have to do is locate our brother. It is located in one of the largest buildings in the area, and if we have trouble finding it we can always turn to our faithful raven. The conversation will lead us to undertake a course, at least, unexpected.

Our next step will be to go to the dock and take a seat on the boat when indicated. Before ending the mission, we will experience an extra scene from which we do not want to eliminate the surprise factor. Of course, we recommend that you investigate thoroughly in the pause menu during this section if you do not want to miss any detail of the lore. Now yes, heading to new lands!

The home of the path of the swans

After an enjoyable longship ride and a few clever dialogues, we’ll arrive at the Halfdan settlement. Of course, first we will have to make the chain that cuts our way fall, infiltrating the enemies and destroying the wooden supports with several ax blows.

Thankless presence

Upon disembarking, we will enjoy a numerous fight against some bandits. Once the area is cleared, we will have to check that there are no hidden enemies in the communal house. On the contrary, we will only meet a couple of prisoners.



