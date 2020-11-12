Chapter 2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We explain how to complete The Seer Solace, Household Stuff and The Prodigal Prince in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum.

We have now reached the second of the many chapters in the history of Eivor. We will meet charismatic characters and keys to the plot, we will be able to explore the snowy landscapes of the region and entertain ourselves with the pastimes of the Viking settlement. So that you do not miss any details, and as part of this complete guide, we bring you tips and guidelines to successfully overcome the missions of the chapter. We also remind you that if you want to unlock Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Platinum, you can check out our complete list of Trophies and Achievements to make sure you are not missing any.

The solace of the seer

(Some players have had problems with a bug that prevented the appearance of this mission. Apparently this has been fixed with patch 1.02)

To complete this mission we must reach Valka’s cabin. To do this, from our settlement, we will have to head north and climb the mountain. We can follow the usual path (either walking or on horseback), but we also have the option of climbing the rough surface, it is your choice.

During our journey, we will be able to collect resources such as obsidian (with a sophisticated hack mining technique) .Once we enter the cabin, a cinematic will take place with Valka that will be followed by a scene in which we will not go into detail to avoid spoiling . The only thing you have to do during it is follow the marked path and enjoy the beautiful views that the title offers us.

Somewhat disgusted, Eivor will leave the cabin and thus finish the mission. Now, we can return to the settlement with the fast travel to continue with the Home Stuff mission.

Things from home

The first step will be to go talk to Gunnar, the blacksmith. For this we will have to walk leaving the coast behind us until we find the smithy. We will talk to him and he will give us the option to improve Varin’s Ax, which we got in the previous mission. We can return to this point to improve weapons as long as we have the necessary ingots.

Then we must find Randvi and talk to her. She will be sitting sharpening a gun at the door of the largest building in the settlement. Before continuing with this mission, we must complete The Solace of the Seer. Anyway, we advise you to talk with the people of the settlement to discover the tattoo workshop, the drinking fights and other Viking entertainment.

Once we have completed The Seer’s Solace we can return to the settlement and have our meeting with King Strybjörn. Once the conversation is finished, Things from Home will be terminated and the next main mission will begin: The Prodigal Prince.



