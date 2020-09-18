Chapo Guzmán’s mother’s donation to AMLO’s party is real

It was false news or fake news that María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) would have made a donation of 900 thousand pesos equivalent to more than $ 43,000 dollars to Morena in the year 2013, political party founded by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) however.

The rumor began after an image circulating on social networks showing an alleged donation document made 7 years ago and which is signed by López Obrador himself and by Martí Batres, who currently serves as a senator in Mexico.

But before the wave of criticism that the alleged donation unleashed, the AP news agency investigated the fact and determined that it was false information, since in that financing campaign for Morena which took place between 2012 and 2013 only allowed contributions of between 50 and 100 thousand pesos or $ 478 and little more than $ 2,000 dollars.

It was detailed that the folio of the alleged donation by Consuelo Loera belongs to another person who actually donated 100 pesos and not the 900 million pesos that is supposedly shown in the false document.

Many believed the false news due to the greeting that President López Obrador responded to Chapo’s mother during a visit to the legendary capo’s homeland.



