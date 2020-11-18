Chaos Walking: movie preview with Tom Holland

The movie Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, won an electrifying preview. In a few seconds, the audience can already identify some interesting nuances that the production will bring. Lionsgate, responsible for the project, promised to release the full trailer later this week.

In addition to Holland and Ridley, the cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo, Mylène Dinh-Robic and Nick Jonas. After many uncertainties related to the film, caused by several problems behind the scenes, it finally seems that everything is falling into place.

Check out the preview released:

Rumors point out that Lionsgate had to take several reshoots during the film’s production process after some company executives simply detested the first cut. Other rumors indicate that the production schedule needed to be changed and generated numerous delays in official plans.

Because of this, still according to speculation, it is possible that the budget has already exceeded an exorbitant amount and well beyond what was initially proposed. In this sense, production has proved to be an intense challenge for producers.

Directed by Doug Liman and scripted by Charlie Kaufman, Chaos Walking is based on the book The Knife of Never Letting Go (also known in Brazil as O Motivo), written by Patrick Ness. The novel is part of a series entitled World in Chaos.

The plot addresses a post-apocalyptic future in which humanity has already begun to colonize other planets and a rare infection has caused the death of almost all women. In this scenario, we meet the protagonist Todd (Tom Holland), fleeing to another place and meeting a woman for the first time.

Chaos Walking is set to debut next year.



